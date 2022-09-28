Gunmen Attack Igangan Police Station In Oyo

Gunmen have attacked the Igangan Police station in the Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State.

Channels Television gathered that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Adebowale Williams and his men are at the scene of the attack as of the time of filing this report.

The incident happened last night with reports suggesting that a Divisional Crime Officer and a suspect who was in detention were killed in the process.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso, had earlier confirmed the incident, saying the CP was on his way to the affected police station.

Ibarapa has been in the news over clashes between farmers and herders.

