Lagos Govt Suspends RTEAN Activities Statewide

The Lagos government has suspended all activities of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) with immediate effect.

The announcement comes a day after factional members of the association clashed in the Iyana Iba and Lagos Island areas of the state.

In a statement announcing the suspension on Thursday, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa, said the move was aimed at fulfilling one of the state government’s cardinal objectives under the T.H.E.M.E.S Development Agenda.

The acronym, T.H.E.M.E.S, refers to the six pillars of the State’s strategic development agenda, namely: Traffic Management and Transportation, Health and Environment, Education and Technology, Making Lagos a 21st Century Economy, Entertainment and Tourism, as well as Security and Governance

Giwa confirmed that the decision was necessary after “some pockets of violence recorded in Ojo and Lagos Island” on Wednesday.

A 35-Man Caretaker Committee has been constituted to take over activities of the Union.

The Committee is headed by Hon. Sulaiman Adeshina Raji with Bamgbose Oluseyi as Deputy Chairman.

Other members of the Committee include; Sunday Aransiola, Sulaiman Onabanjo, Azeez Abdulrahman, Isiaka Seriki, Victor Ifemenam, Kareem Babatunde, Amusan Abdulrahman, Teslim Adeshina, Sulaiman Surajudeen, and Fatai Rauf.

Others are; Sunday Banjo, Segun Omole, Thomas Akinkayode, Taiwo Lasisi, Gbenga Kashimawo, Samson Ajala, Taiwo Daodu, Sule Aliu, Ahmed Musa and Oladipupo Ibrahim, Adewale Adeniyi, Olatunji Durojaiye, Wasiu Olanrewaju, Taofeek Onileola, Yusuf Afolabi, Bode Ogungbade, Alh. A.A. Ussaini, Saliu Usman, Saheed Badru, Kolawole Yusuf, Kayode Thomas, Idowu Oyewole, and Salami Babatunde Ope are to also join them.

Giwa reiterated that suspension becomes necessary to prevent further acts of violence in the State, stressing that men of the Lagos State Police Command will be deployed across the State to enforce the suspension and ensure the safety of lives and properties.

He revealed that the State had met with some representatives of the RTEAN on Wednesday following a protest by some members of the Union demanding the removal of their National President.

He added that the Government had assured the RTEAN members of a total investigation into the allegations leveled against the National President with a promise to resolve all lingering issues.