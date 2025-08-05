Edo Bans Activities Of NURTW, RTEAN Over Illegal Revenue Collection

The Edo State Government said it has banned the activities of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) over the illegal collection of revenue in the state.

It said this followed the alarming resurgence of illegal revenue collection by certain unions and organisations under various guises across the state.

The government said that it had become clear that some of the groups, previously given limited authorisation to collaborate with the Edo State Internal Revenue Service (EIRS) under clearly defined terms, “had grossly violated the conditions of their engagement and resorted to cash collections, extortions, social harassment and intimidation”.

“Specifically, the activities of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), ANNEWAT, and Drivers on Wheel are hereby banned with immediate effect,” it said in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Umar Ikhilor, on Wednesday.

“These unions are not authorised to collect any form of dues, levies, taxes, or charges from motorists, drivers, traders, or any member of the public in Edo State,” it added.

According to the statement, the ban also extends to a private consultant who was earlier engaged to enforce compliance.

The statement added, “Credible reports reaching the people-loving governor indicate that the firm and its workers have become complicit in widespread extortion and abuse of mandate, thereby betraying the trust reposed in them by the state.

“The government considers these actions as acts of economic sabotage, social oppression, and a direct affront to law and order. The era of using unions as fronts to harass, intimidate, or extort drivers and road users in the name of revenue collection is over.”

The state government warned that no individual or group under any of these unions was permitted to collect any form of payment from motorists or road users.

It advised all motorists, drivers, and road users not to pay any cash or comply with any form of illegal levy imposed by these banned entities.

It further said that reports of any such illegal activity should be forwarded immediately to the Edo State Special Task Force.

The statement added, “The Commissioner of Police and all relevant security agencies have been duly notified and directed to arrest and prosecute any individual or group found violating this directive.

“Edo State Government, under the leadership of the people-loving Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, remains committed to sanitising the revenue system and protecting its citizens from unlawful exploitation.

“Let this serve as a final warning to all parties engaged in or considering such illegal activities. The full weight of the law will be brought upon you.”