Okpebholo Holds Security Meeting, Vows To End Cultism, Kidnapping In Edo

Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has stated that his administration will not relent in the war against cultism, kidnapping, and other criminal activities, as part of efforts to ensure the state remains safe for all.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, the governor made this known after a closed-door meeting with commanders and leaders of the Special Security Squad on Wednesday evening at the Government House in Benin City.

Okpebholo, his deputy, Dennis Idahosa; the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Musa Ikhilor; a member of the Edo State Special Security Squad, Ameloemen Idemudia Noah; and other key figures were in attendance.

The governor described the meeting as successful, saying attendees were able to strategise on intensifying the crackdown on cultism and kidnapping in Edo.

“We had a very useful meeting that concerns the fight against cultism and kidnapping. We want to see that Edo State is safe for all of us and that we are able to drive a strong economy. This is the reason for today’s meeting,” the governor stated.

The statement further revealed that since the inauguration of the Special Security Squad, calm has gradually returned to the state, with several arrests made in a series of coordinated raids.

The team comprises personnel from the Nigerian Army, Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), local hunters, vigilante groups, and repentant cultists, among other stakeholders.

It added that the squad has identified several hotspots, conducted unexpected raids, arrested suspects and leaders of cult groups, and restored relative peace to affected areas, particularly in Benin City.