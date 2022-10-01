October 1: Nigeria Must Be Fixed, Say Presidential Candidates

Leading presidential candidates on Saturday reiterated the need to fix Nigeria as the country celebrates its 62nd Independence Day Anniversary.

Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, and Peter Obi of the Labour Party made this known in separate statements.

According to Obi, many Nigerians are frustrated and tired of the many years of leadership failure.

He, however, expressed optimism that Nigeria has the hope of unfettered development, growth, greatness and dreams of infinite possibilities.

“We must rescue and turn our country around. It is our challenge and our duty…We are convinced that we can build the New Nigeria of our dreams.

“Fellow Nigerians, let us take back our nation from those who have perfected State Capture and build a better society for ourselves and our children. God bless you and God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” the LP presidential candidate stated.

On his part, Atiku said, “The celebration of Nigeria’s Independence Day is a solemn reminder that we must fix the issues that continue to compromise our national unity. And when we do this, we would invariably fix issues that upset our peace and security and subsequently create an environment that can encourage economic prosperity.”

[READ ALSO] Independence Day: Return To Classrooms, Buhari Urges Striking Lecturers

For APC presidential candidate, the 2022 Independence Day Anniversary is a time for all Nigerians to recommit themselves to unity.

“This anniversary of our independence offers us the opportunity to take stock of how far we have come as a nation and how far we must go to achieve a better nation.

“Let us commit ourselves to Nigeria’s unity as well as to our collective improvement. In unity, we must see each other as brothers and sisters regardless of our ethnic, religious or regional diversity,” the former governor of Lagos State noted.