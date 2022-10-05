Buhari Happy About Release Of Train Victims, Lauds Security Agencies

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed joy over the release of the remaining 23 victims of the Kaduna train attack.

Their release was confirmed on Wednesday, months after they were abducted by Boko Haram insurgents.

“This country’s Armed Forces are as good as any. Given needed support and encouragement as we have been doing, there is no task that they cannot accomplish. I commend them for this remarkable outcome,” the President said according to a statement by his media aide Garba Shehu.

“In expressing satisfaction with the successful deployment of both kinetic and non-kinetic processes leading to the eventual safe release of the remaining hostages, President Buhari also congratulated the families of the victims for having them back alive,” the statement added.

“He directed that the relief that comes to the nation arising from the closure of this unfortunate saga must be sustained at all times, all over the federation.

“The President also credited his government for resolving the issue and the de-escalation of the terrorism, banditry, and kidnapping that surged recently, giving assurances that the efforts will be sustained.”