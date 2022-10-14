Court Nullifies Binani’s Election As Adamawa APC Guber Candidate

A Federal High Court sitting in Yola has nullified the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary that produced Senator Aishatu Binani as the party’s governorship candidate for Adamawa State.

In an over three-hour judgment delivered by Justice Abdulaziz Anka on Friday, the court declares that the judgement is based on substantial evidence of non-compliance with the party guidelines and that of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Nuhu Ribadu, who came second during the exercise, had dragged Binani, the APC, and INEC before the high court, seeking the nullification of the primary election conducted on 27th May 2022.

He sought the disqualification of Senator Binani over alleged vote buying, voting and an illegal delegates list from Lamurde Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, the primary witnessed overvoting as a result of fielding candidates from Lamurde council and there was no record of congress that produced delegates for the gubernatorial exercise where Senator Binani emerged as the party’s flag bearer.

The court declared that there will be no candidate for the APC in the state for the 2023 elections but said both petitioner and defendants are free to appeal the ruling.

Counsel to Nuhu Ribadu and Senator Binani in their reactions said promised to study the ruling.