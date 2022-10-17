Former Katsina SSG, Supporters Defect From APC To PDP

The immediate past Secretary to the Katsina State Government, Dr. Mustapha Inuwa, has defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Inuwa, who is the longest-serving Secretary to the Katsina State Government, announced his defection on Sunday at his campaign office in the state capital after meeting with thousands of his supporters cut across 627 political groups and associations.

Shortly after his announcement, supporters were seen chanting solidarity songs, removing all APC banners and flags hitherto erected in and outside the campaign premises.

His defection, he said, may not be unconnected with the fact that both the ruling All Progressives Congress in the state and its governorship candidate are allegedly not interested in his support and contribution.

Inuwa further recalled that the state APC governorship candidate rejected the person he was hitherto advised to pick as running mate simply because the man supported him during the governorship primaries.

He expressed concern about the poor leadership style of the incumbent governor, Aminu Masari, amidst the deteriorating security situation, collapse in the education sector, and youth unemployment among other challenges bedeviling the state.

“We are all victims here. The situation changed completely both the party and the candidate seems not interested in us as a group.

“There is no single time when APC as a party contacted us. The assumed spokesperson of the party always castigates and condemns us at any opportunity he gets, he threatens anybody who associates with us that he will be dealt with even if he has a ticket, will be disqualified.

“The candidate also rejected the person he was advised to pick as running mate simply because the person supported me during the primaries. It’s clear that the party doesn’t need me and my followers.

“During the previous primaries, 500 different political organizations across the state supported us. After the primaries, we all assured our commitment to support the APC candidate and APC as a party to victory despite all the challenges.

“At that time, we reiterated our position as foundation members of APC being the pioneer elected chairman. As of today, We have so far registered 627 different associations across the state who are solely behind us,” he noted.

It could be recalled that Dr. Mustapha Muhammad Inuwa resigned as SSG to contest the Katsina State gubernatorial elections under the ruling APC where he lost the election to Dr. Dikko Umaru Radda.

Inuwa was once in the main opposition party, PDP before decamping to the ruling party, APC in 2007, but defected to APC following some irregularities during the regime of the former governor Ibrahim Shehu Shema.