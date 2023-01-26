Buhari Arrives Katsina To Commission Projects In Senatorial Districts

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Katsina, his home state on a two-day official visit to commission some selected projects executed across the three senatorial districts of the state.

Channels Television gathered that the presidential aircraft conveying the number one citizen and his entourage touched down at the Umaru Musa Yar’adua Airport, Katsina on Wednesday at about 10pm where the executive governor of Katsina State, Aminu Masari led members of his cabinet to receive them.

Buhari arrived Katsina after the 2nd Dakar International Conference on Agriculture in Dakar, the Senegalese capital.

The projects to be commissioned on Thursday and Friday were mostly executed in the last seven and a half years by the Masari-led administration.

They include the two multi-billion naira underpass bridges located at Kofar Kwaya and Kofar Kaura, Remodeled Katsina General Hospital, Katsina New Internal Revenue House, Rehabilitated Katsina Water Supply Booster Station, Katsina Metrological Institute of Nigeria (Federal) as well as Darma Rice Mill (Private).

Other projects to be commissioned by the President on the second day include General Hospital, Musawa, GDSS Musawa, Gora-Makauraci-Mallamawa Road, Rehabilitated and Asphalted Sandamu-Baure-Babban Mutum Road as well as Gurjiya-Sandamu-Karkarku Road.

The state government had earlier on Wednesday in a statement, declared Thursday and Friday as work-free days, to enable all workers within the state and Local Government workforce to welcome the President.

In a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary of the State’s Ministry of Culture and Home Affairs, Sani Bala Kabomo noted that the work free day has however, does not affect workers within the Federal Civil Service, banks and essential service providers.

The statement also requested the affected workers and the general public to come out en masse to welcome the President and his entourage to the state, advising people in the state to exhibit high sense of decorum and traditional hospitality during the visit.