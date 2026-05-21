Gov Radda Secures APC Ticket, Receives Katsina Delegates’ Endorsement For Second Term

Governor Dikko Radda has emerged as the consensus governorship flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Katsina State for the 2027 general election following an endorsement by party delegates on Thursday.

The affirmation ceremony, which took place at the Katsina People’s Square, saw a total of 2,835 delegates unanimously affirm Governor Radda’s candidacy for a second-term bid in what party leaders described as a peaceful and transparent process.

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Presenting the governor before party faithful, Chairman of the Primary Election Committee, Yakubu Machido, declared Radda as the APC consensus candidate, noting that the governor was effectively unopposed ahead of the exercise.

Speaking at the event, the APC National Vice Chairman for the North-West zone, Muhammad Garba, said the committee’s mission in Katsina was to ensure a peaceful and credible primary process, adding that the exercise reflected the unity and commitment within the party.

According to him, the successful affirmation was made possible through the dedication of Governor Radda and the cooperation of party stakeholders across the state.

Former Katsina State governor and Chairman of the APC Reconciliation Committee, Aminu Masari, commended party members for maintaining peace throughout the process and urged both victorious and unsuccessful aspirants in various contests to remain united ahead of the 2027 elections.

Masari emphasised that the party’s focus should now shift toward securing victory for all APC candidates during the general elections.

“It’s like an arrow; once it is drawn, you must ensure that the target is achieved. Your focus should be on ensuring victory for all APC flag bearers. Katsina remains the true symbol of APC as one united family,” he said.

In his remarks, the Katsina State APC Chairman, Bishir Saulawa, described the state chapter of the party as a strong and united political family, stressing that the cordial relationship among party leaders would continue to attract development and political success to the state.

Delivering his acceptance speech, Radda expressed gratitude to delegates, party leaders, and supporters for the confidence reposed in him, assuring the people of Katsina that he would not disappoint them.

The governor also appealed for continued support for President Bola Tinubu and all APC candidates ahead of the forthcoming elections.

The ceremony attracted top APC officials, political office holders, lawmakers, former governors, local government chairmen, statutory delegates from the 34 local government areas, members of the State Executive Council, women and youth groups, as well as party elders and stakeholders.

The event climaxed with the formal presentation of the APC flag to Governor Radda by the APC North-West National Vice Chairman, officially confirming him as the party’s consensus governorship candidate for the 2027 election.