JUST IN: Second Niger Bridge Completed, Ready For Use Soon – FG

The Federal Government says the Second Niger Bridge linking Anambra and Delta states will soon be open for public use.

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, disclosed this at a ministerial press briefing in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said the Second Niger bridge itself has been “finished” and “people can walk through the bridge now unimpeded”.

According to him, what remains to be completed is the four-kilometer link road on the Asaba side.

