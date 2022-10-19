Advertisement

JUST IN: Second Niger Bridge Completed, Ready For Use Soon – FG

Channels Television  
Updated October 19, 2022
A file photo of the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, briefs State House correspondents in Abuja at the end of the Federal Executive Council meeting which held on November 4, 2020.

 

The Federal Government says the Second Niger Bridge linking Anambra and Delta states will soon be open for public use.

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, disclosed this at a ministerial press briefing in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said the Second Niger bridge itself has been “finished” and “people can walk through the bridge now unimpeded”.

According to him, what remains to be completed is the four-kilometer link road on the Asaba side.

More to follow…



More on Local

JUST IN: FG Provides N470bn For Upward Adjustment Of Lecturers’ Salaries

Lassa Fever Spreads To 26 States, 104 LGAs – NCDC

Cholera Kills 80 People In Nigeria As Cases Rise To 4,153

Flooding: Urban Planners Failed To Carry Out Proper Surveys, Says Expert

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV