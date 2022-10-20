Soldier Of Democracy: Buhari Mourns Ekiti Speaker

President Muhammadu Buhari joins the Government and people of Ekiti State in mourning the passing of the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Funminiyi Afuye, who died on Wednesday in Ado-Ekiti, aged 66 years.

In a statement on Thursday, President Buhari said the late Speaker had distinguished himself as a key soldier for democracy and was widely admired as a humble grassroots political leader who relentlessly championed the interests of his people.

“He served the State and its people diligently and devoted his life to uplifting common good,” said the President.

He prayed for the repose of his soul and fortitude on the part of his family, friends, admirers and the entire people of the State in bearing the loss.

Afuye is said to have died following a cardiac arrest.

The Chief Press Secretary to Governor Abiodun Oyebanji, had stated on Wednesday that the Rt. Hon Afuye died at the Ekiti State Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH), Ado- Ekiti, where he was receiving treatment.

The late Afuye was a former Commissioner of the Ekiti State Ministry of Information, and a two-time member of the State Assembly.

He was inaugurated Speaker of the sixth Assembly on June 6, 2019.