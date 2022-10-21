Buhari, Tinubu Present As APC Inaugurates Presidential Campaign Council

The All Progressives Congress on Friday inaugurated its presidential campaign council for the 2023 general elections in Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari, who is Chairman of the council, was physically present at the ceremony which held at the State House Conference Hall.

Also in attendance was the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima.

The President also unveiled the Tinubu/Shettima Action Plan, named ‘#RenewedHope’.

Speaking at the inauguration, President Buhari said electing Tinubu would consolidate the achievements of his administration.

”It would be disastrous to allow a situation that will lead to the reversal of the progress our country has made,” the President said, as quoted in a statement signed by his spokesperson Femi Adesina.

“Let me add that I joyfully accept the position of the chairman of the campaign council we are unveiling today.

”Our candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is too well known for his capacity and can-do spirit. He stands tall in his track records as a democrat, a champion of the rule of law, a man at home in every part of our country, and a truly visionary leader. All you need to do is think of Lagos in 1999 and 2022!

”I, therefore, want to assure all party members and supporters of our government that I will be at the forefront of this campaign.

”This election is even more important than the election of 2015 that brought us into power. The cost of losing the gains our country has made is much more than the need to stop the haemorrhage that led to our coming together nearly nine years ago.

”I want to charge every member to put in all their efforts during the next four and half months of campaign to ensure we record a resounding victory in all our elections nationwide. The future of this country is safer in our hands.”

Highlighting the achievements of the APC-led administration, President Buhari noted that under his watch, Nigeria’s security personnel are better equipped and motivated.

He added that the exploits of the Nigerian Armed Forces in the battlefield have led to massive and successive operational successes in the quest to secure the country and provide adequate protection for lives and property of all citizens.

”The efforts of our men and women in the armed forces over the last years are beginning to yield positive outcomes. We are gradually taking back our country from foreign-inspired bandits, kidnappers, and terrorists in the northeast and northwest and other parts of our country.

”We are equally combating separatists, oil thieves and bandits in the southeast and south-south of the country.

”Our administration remains committed to progressively eliminating all flashpoints of insecurity nationwide. We would triumph over the enemies of our country; in whatever forms and shapes they appear.”

President Buhari also scored his administration high on infrastructure, saying ”our commitment to stimulate our nation’s economy through massive infrastructural development has not been misplaced.”

”We are already seeing the unprecedented infrastructure across the country. The real impacts of our efforts will be felt more as the various projects are completed and put to use in the coming days.”