Gunmen Attack Apostle Johnson Suleiman Convoy In Edo, Kill Six Aides

Gunmen on Friday attacked a convoy ferrying popular cleric Apostle Johnson Suleiman in Edo state.

The police confirmed the incident to Channels Television.

According to the Edo State Police Command spokesperson, Chidi Nwabuzor, Suleman is safe and sound.

However three policemen and two civilian drivers attached to the Apostle were killed in the attack.

One domestic worker was also killed while search is ongoing for a second domestic worker.

The police command disclosed that the DPO of Auchi Division and his team mobilised to the scene of the incident on receipt of the information and killed one of the gunmen.

An aggressive manhunt for the fleeing criminals is said to be ongoing.

According to some sources, Suleman was returning from a foreign trip when the gunmen attacked his convoy along the Benin-Auchi road.