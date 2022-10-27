Kunle Afolayan Serves ‘Anikulapo’ Soundtrack Album

Weeks after the release of his epic film, Anikulapo on Netflix, Nigerian filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan released the soundtrack of the movie.

The filmmaker on Wednesday revealed via his social media handles that the album is available to stream on all major music streaming platforms.

Since its release on Netflix in October, the critically acclaimed film has received global recognition and hype from viewers.

“ANIKULAPO Soundtrack Album Release – Folk Music at its best.”

The track is produced by the music arm of Afolayan’s KAP hub.

Set in the ancient city of Ibadan, the film centers on the story of (Remi Kunle) Saro, a young cloth weaver, who was raised by a mystical bird after he was beaten to death for having an affair with (Bimbo Ademoye) Arolake, the Alaafin’s youngest wife.