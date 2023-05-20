Afolayan, Bakre, Ighodaro, Ademoye, Others Win Big At AMVCA 2023

Winners have emerged at the 2023 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Award (AMVCA) held on Saturday evening at the Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Ace Nigerian producer and director, Kunle Afolayan’s movie, Anikulapo won the ‘Best Indigenous Language’ (Yoruba) category.

Tobi Bakre won the Best Actor in a Drama while Osas Ighodaro got ‘Best Actress in a Drama’.

Talented Bimbo Ademoye won ‘Best Actress in a Comedy’ while Animashaun Samuel popularly known as Broda Shaggi won ‘Best Actor in a Comedy Drama, Movie, or TV Series’.