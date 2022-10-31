CAFWCL: Holders Mamelodi Sundowns Beat Bayelsa Queens

Holders Mamelodi Sundowns defeated Nigerian side Bayelsa Queens 2-1 in their first game at the 2022 CAF Women’s Champions League tie on Monday.

The Nigerian team, playing for the first time in the competition, were two goals down in the tie courtesy of a brace from Lelona Dawet.

Bayelsa Queens managed to pull a consolatory goal back via a Mary-Magdalene Anjo strike but failed to get the second in the Group B opener against Jerry Tshabalala’s girls in Marrakech, Morocco.

Against Congolese team TP Mazembe on Thursday, Bayelsa Queens will have a chance to renew their qualification hopes.

Domo Okara’s side made it to the competition after winning the West African Football Union (WAFU) B’s zonal qualifiers in the Ivorian city of Abidjan.

During the qualifiers for the CAF Women’s Champions League, the Prosperity Girls were impressive, scoring 17 goals and conceding just one in their final warm-up match. They also whitewashed Racing Athletic Casablanca 11-0.

In the other Group B match, Merveille Kanjinga scored the only goal as TP Mazembe won against Wadi Degla of Egypt.

Group A matches were played on Sunday with Zambian outfit Green Buffaloes demolishing Determined Girls of Liberia 4-0. Hosts AS Far defeated Simba Queens of Tanzania by a lone goal.

Mamelodi Sundowns defeated Ghana’s Hasaacas Ladies 2-0 to claim the first CAF Women’s Champions League last year in Egypt.