CAFCC: Rivers United Whitewash Al Nasr, Plateau United Thrash Al Akhdar

Nigerian side Rivers United thrashed Al Nasr of Libya 5-0 in a CAF Confederation Cup play off match on Wednesday while Plateau United thrashed 4-1 Al Akhdar on the same day.

Coach Stanley Eguma’s side dominated the game from the onset at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital and got rewarded just after 12 minutes via an Ebube Duru strike.

Rivers United then made it two just two minutes later when Kazie Enyinnaya beat Al Nasr goalkeeper. A minute before half-time, the team scored another goal with Ghanaian midfielder Paul Acquah putting his name on the scorers’ sheet.

In the 64th, Duru struck again to make it four, extending the side’s lead to 4-0. A Malachi Ohawume volley eight minutes after, helped the Nigerian champions to a comfortable win.

The Pride of Rivers will hope to complete the job when the return fixture takes place in Libya on Wednesday, November, 9th, 2022. The winner of both ties will book a spot in the group stage of the continent’s second-tier club football competition. The game will hold at the Martyrs Stadium, Benghazi, Libya.

At the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja, Mustapha Yuga and Ifeanyi Emmanuel scored in the first 20th and 24th minutes for Plateau United.

The score remained the same until the 75th minute when Albert Hilary made it three for the Peace Boys. The visitors, however, got one goal back ten minutes later.

But Hilary was not done yet as he grabbed his second of the night to cap off a sterling showing for his team.

The second leg of the game is on Wednesday 9th November 2022 in Libya with the winner earning a spot in the group stage of the competition.