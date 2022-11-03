Terrorists Kill Two In Kaduna Landmine Attack

Two people have been killed in a landmine attack by terrorists in the Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The incident occurred at about 2 pm on Thursday when the victims’ vehicle drove over a landmine obviously planted by terrorists in a location known as Zangon Tofa in the Kabrasha general area of Chikun Local Government Area.

According to the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, the victims were transporting their harvested farm produce when the incident occurred.

The Commissioner identified the victims as Babajo Alhaji Tanimu and Safiyanu Ibrahim.

Meanwhile, Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai has condoled the families of the citizens over the unfortunate incident.

Governor El-Rufai, who prayed for the repose of the souls of the victims, appealed to residents of the area to remain calm.

Kaduna is one of the states in the North-West and North-Central that has been experiencing a series of attacks.

Gunmen have continued to kill many people at will, and kidnap for ransom while sacking many residents from their homes.

Despite repeated assures by the state government and security agencies, the attacks have persisted, with fears mounting that the forthcoming 2023 general elections might be disrupted if the Federal Government does not arrest the security threats in the region.