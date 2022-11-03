Tinubu Hails Obasanjo For Successful Diplomatic Mission In Ethiopia

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu has commended former President Olusegun Obasanjo for his contribution to a stable Africa.

Obasanjo headed an African Union diplomatic mission which has led to a peace treaty between Ethiopia and Tigray after two years of devastating conflict that has claimed thousands of lives and left millions needing aid.

While reacting to the development in a terse statement on Thursday, Tinubu wished that the process results in the permanent resolution of the conflict.

“I commend the statesmanship of former President Olusegun Obasanjo as he continues his contribution to the stability of the African continent with a successful diplomatic mission in Ethiopia where he led the mediation of an important peace treaty.

“It is hoped that the process results, ultimately, in the permanent resolution of the conflict and a full commitment to the cause of unity, restoration, and development,” the former Lagos State governor said.

The surprise deal between Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government and Tigrayan rebels was unveiled after little over a week of negotiations led by the African Union in South Africa and was hailed by the UN and the US among others.

Announcing the breakthrough almost exactly two years to the day since the war erupted in November 2020, Obasanjo said it is a new dawn.

“Today is the beginning of a new dawn for Ethiopia, for the Horn of Africa, and indeed for Africa as a whole.

“The two parties in the Ethiopian conflict have formally agreed to the cessation of hostilities as well as the systematic, orderly, smooth, and coordinated disarmament,” Obasanjo said at a briefing in Pretoria.

The ex-Nigerian leader added that they also agreed on a “restoration of law and order, restoration of services, unhindered access to humanitarian supplies, protection of civilians… among other areas of agreement”.