Kano APC: There Is Fire On The Mountain, Says Ado-Doguwa

Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, says there is fire on the mountain in the All Progressives Congress family in Kano State.

He said the APC in the state has been going through silent crises, and this would affect the party in the 2023 elections.

The lawmaker, who spoke to journalists at the National Assembly on Friday, said he is optimistic that APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu will build on the gains of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“It is my hope and it is also the hope of the APC people in Nigeria that Bola (Tinubu) can be able to discharge his duties; that Bola can be able to consolidate the gains earlier laid down by President Muhammadu Buhari.

However, Ado-Doguwa said though Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has governed the state well administratively, those he handed the party affairs to in the state witch-hunt loyal party members which forced them to defect from the party.

Ado-Doguwa, who represents Doguwa/Tudun Wada Federal Constituency in Kano, insisted that he has no rift with the governor as is rumoured in the public space.

“Time has come when I should sincerely come out as a peaceful member of my party and discharge my responsibility,” the lawmaker said.

“I want to say today without any fear of contraction; without any fear of intimidation; without any fear of any quarter or any authority anywhere that there is fire on the mountain as far as the APC is concerned in Kano State. Fire on the mountain – I repeat, there is fire on the mountain.

“This is the right time to say it because we have been going through silent crisis, especially in the area of party administration and politicking with a lot of intrigues and exclusion of members.

“Management and administration of the party is being done exclusively by a few members of the party who are by all standing are not supposed to handle what they are handling in the APC. I want to say for the purpose of clarification that I am talking about party politics in Kano; in our party, the APC,” he added.

Kano, with over 1.8 million votes – the highest number of voters in the 2019 presidential election, has recently witnessed mass defections between the APC, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) amid intense permutations for the 2023 general elections.