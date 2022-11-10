50 Cent Set To Produce ‘Hushpuppy Series’

American rapper, actor and producer 50 Cent, says he will soon release movie series based on convicted Nigerian internet fraudster, Ramon Abass popularly known as Hushpuppi.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday where he attached pictures of Hushpuppi, 50 Cent said he was working on a movie series focusing on Hushpuppi’s story.

He wrote, “For my scammers I gotta do this one. Hushpuppy series coming soon! GLG, Green Light Gang I don’t miss. #Bransoncognac #lecheminduroi #gunitfilmandtv.”

Hushpuppi was arrested in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates in 2020 for swindling over 1.9 million people from around the world including Americans.

Following his arrest by the Dubai police who handed him over to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Hushpuppi was extradited to the United States for trial.

Channels Television reported on Tuesday that the international fraudster was sentenced to over 135 months – over 11 years — in federal prison.

The US District Judge Otis D. Wright II ordered the 40-year-old convict to pay $1,732,841 in restitution to two fraud victims.