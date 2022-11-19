Katsina Youths Begin Door-To-Door Mobilisation, Pledges One Million Votes For Tinubu

Youths in Katsina State on Saturday embarked on a door-to-door mobilisation campaign to harvest over one million votes for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his running mate, Kashim Shettima.

The youth under the auspices of Katsina One Million Youth Initiative For Tinubu/ Shettima also promised to vote for all APC candidates from head to toe in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

In an event to present the youth statement to the Katsina State Governor, the Convener and Director of Youth Mobilisation for Tinubu/Shettima APC Presidential Campaign Council, Abdurrahman Danja, announced that the Katsina APC youths are convinced with the party’s manifesto as well as the realistic working plan of Tinubu hence the readiness to support the party from top to bottom.

Danja told the youths that the mantle of the country’s leadership is in their hands hence the need for them to become more educative, vigilante, supervising, and become good ambassadors of the country.

He maintained that about 80-90 percent of the total number of registered voters in the INEC register shows that youths, mostly women, dominated it.

“Over one million youth converged today to express their mandate that, Katsina State is ready to vote for APC from head to toe,” he said.

“We, the Katsina APC Youth are convinced with the APC manifesto and ready to support APC from top to bottom; and to stress and emphasize the hardworking of the Katsina State Governor Aminu Masari.

“We understand the challenges of insecurity and other problems in the state but we still believe in the APC because its manifesto and the system working plan of Tinubu are more convincing and realistic.

“Apart from issuing a statement of one million youth today, we are starting aggressive youth mobilisation in the state in which we are going to engage both men and women to do door to door campaign, bring out all initiatives and ideas that will support all in campaigning for APC manifesto.

“Actually, our youths are being manipulated in the circle of politics. We cannot deny that there are good and bad ones in the leaders and among the youth.

“So, we are enlightening the youth to know that the mantle of the country’s leadership is in their hands because 80-90 percent of the total number of registered voters in the INEC register is filled by the youth mostly women and they are being neglected behind

“So, we are enlightening them to be more educative, more vigilante, and more supervising and become good ambassadors to justify that we are ready to take the mantle of leadership of the country.”

While receiving the statement on behalf of the Katsina governor, the State Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Hon. Bishir Gambo Saulawa reminded the youths to understand that Katsina State and Nigeria as a whole need people to take them to the next level mostly those with vision and mission who can work their talks and those with the policy statements.