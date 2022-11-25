CHANNELS TELEVISION
PHOTOS: Top Moments From Day 6 | Qatar 2022
Channels Television
Updated November 25, 2022
Qatar vs Senegal
Qatar’s defender #17 Ismaiel Mohammed reacts to their defeat on the pitch after the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group A football match between Qatar and Senegal at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on November 25, 2022. (Photo by KARIM JAAFAR / AFP)
Senegal’s forward #09 Boulaye Dia (R) celebrates scoring his team’s first goal with Senegal’s forward #18 Ismaila Sarr (L) during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group A football match between Qatar and Senegal at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on November 25, 2022. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)
Senegal fans celebrate their win after the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group A football match between Qatar and Senegal at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on November 25, 2022. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)
Senegal’s forward #19 Famara Diedhiou reacts after the final whistle of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group A football match between Qatar and Senegal at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on November 25, 2022. (Photo by MANAN VATSYAYANA / AFP)
Senegal’s forward #20 Bamba Dieng (C) fights for the ball with Qatar’s defender #03 Karim Hassan Abdel (L) and Qatar’s midfielder #23 Assim Madibo (R) during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group A football match between Qatar and Senegal at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on November 25, 2022. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP)
Qatar’s Spanish coach Felix Sanchez reacts from the sidelines during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group A football match between Qatar and Senegal at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on November 25, 2022. (Photo by MANAN VATSYAYANA / AFP)
Wales vs Iran
Iran’s midfielder #16 Mehdi Torabi and Iran’s defender #15 Roozbeh Cheshmi celebrate their team’s victory during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match between Wales and Iran at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha on November 25, 2022. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP)
TOPSHOT – Iran’s players celebrate after scoring the opening goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match between Wales and Iran at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha on November 25, 2022. (Photo by Antonin THUILLIER / AFP)
TOPSHOT – Wales’ forward #11 Gareth Bale reacts following his team’s defeat during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match between Wales and Iran at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha on November 25, 2022. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)
Wales’ defender #03 Neco Williams reacts following his team’s defeat during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match between Wales and Iran at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha on November 25, 2022. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)
TOPSHOT – Iran’s fans celebrate at the end of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match between Wales and Iran at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha on November 25, 2022. (Photo by Fadel Senna / AFP)
TOPSHOT – Wales’ goalkeeper #01 Wayne Hennessey flies off his line and collides with Iran’s forward #09 Mehdi Taremi during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match between Wales and Iran at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha on November 25, 2022. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)
Iran’s midfielder #07 Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Iran’s forward #09 Mehdi Taremi, and Iran’s forward #10 Karim Ansarifard applaud the fans during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match between Wales and Iran at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha on November 25, 2022. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)
