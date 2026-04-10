Terrorists Kill Five Forest Guards In Kwara Community

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‎‎Five forest guards, including a commander, were on Friday killed by armed bandits in Nuku community in the Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State.

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‎It was gathered that the suspected terrorists, who stormed the Nuku community, also destroyed motorcycles of the forest guards and burned down several buildings in the community.

READ ALSO: Kwara Community Deserted Over Repeated Bandit Attacks — Residents

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It was also learnt that the patrol vehicles of the police in the area were set ablaze during the attack.

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‎Some members of the community said that the area was thrown into confusion and panic as a result of the incident, leading to villagers running helter-skelter in search of a safe abode.

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‎The Kwara State Police Command, in a release signed by the Public Relations Officer, Adetoun Ejire, confirmed the attack, adding that tactical and intelligence driven operation has commenced to track down the attackers.

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‎Meanwhile, the state Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, said that he received with a heavy heart the death of five forest guards as they repelled a midnight attack on their position in the community.

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‎The governor, who commended their bravery and patriotism, said that the action saw the forest guards fiercely neutralising dozens of the terrorists during the unfortunate incident.

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‎He says the incident again underscores the threats that the terrorists pose to the local communities and urges the military high command to tweak their strategies in the fight against the bad-faith actors.

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‎”I commend the efforts of the security agencies in this theatre and urge them to do more.

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‎”Nothing can truly compensate for the ultimate sacrifice that the fallen guards have made on our behalf. Our sincere condolences go to the families and communities of the forest guards. They will forever remain our heroes.

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‎”We are, nevertheless, committed to supporting their families. I pray that Almighty God repose their beautiful souls and give us victory over these terrorists,” he was quoted as saying in a press release signed by his special adviser on media, Bashir Adigun.

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AbdulRazaq has meanwhile constituted the Kwara State Security Strategy Committee, comprising Kwara-born retired military generals and top security officers.

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‎The committee consists of retired Maj. Gen G. A. Wahab (chairman); Maj. Gen. Yemi Abidoye, Maj-Gen. Abubakar Ndalolo; Rear Admiral Aliyu Lawal; Air Commodore A. S. A. Buhari; AIG Aderemi Opadokun; and Lt. Col. W. A. Lawal.

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‎A permanent secretary (General Services), Shuaib Abdulganiyu, will serve as the secretary of the committee.

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‎The governor is scheduled to meet with the committee on Friday, April 10, for the inaugural meeting.