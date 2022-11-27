Davido, Ooni Grace Adeleke’s Inauguration As Osun Governor

Senator Ademola Adeleke has been sworn in as the sixth governor of Osun State.

The oath of office was administered on Sunday by Osun State Chief Judge, Adepele Ojo at the Osogbo City Stadium in the state capital.

While Adeleke took his oath of office at about 11:50am, his deputy, Kola Adewusi, followed suit some 15 minutes later.

READ ALSO: Two Arrested, Prosecuted For Being In Possession Of 468 PVCs

In his Inaugural speech, Adeleke said under his watch as the Governor of Osun State, he would correct all past injustice, corrupt acts or policies by any previous administration which are against the collective interest of the people.

“Let me state here that from the education, health, mining sector, agriculture, road infrastructure and supply of potable water, let it be known to all that it is no longer going to be business as usual. And I repeat, it is no longer business as usual,” he said.

“Our administration will demonstrate a high sense of urgency, transparency, justice and innovation to tackle and solve the problems of poverty, illiteracy, disease, and poor infrastructure.

“I am well aware of the fact that my responsibility as the Governor and Chief Security Officer of Osun State entails meeting the legitimate expectations of our people. Therefore, I promise that those expectations of the workers, traders, artisans, farmers, business owners, students, pensioners, traditional and religious leaders and indeed all residents of Osun State will be met by the grace of God and the cooperation of everyone.

“As I accept the mantle of leadership entrusted upon me by the people of our dear state, I am conscious of the enormous challenges and responsibilities ahead of me and will begin from this hour workday and night with deep sense of purpose to be a servant to you all.”

Dignitaries present at the well-attended event included the governor’s nephew and popular musician, Davido who made his first public appearance after his son’s death; the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, his running mate and Delta Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa respectively.

Also in attendance are Governors Godwin Obaseki (Edo), Emmanuel Udom (Akwa Ibom), Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), Duoye Diri (Bayelsa). Former Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose and Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi were not left out.

Adeleke of the PDP won the July 16 governorship election in Osun State after defeating the incumbent and main rival, Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This is his second shot at the governorship race after having failed in his first attempt in 2018 where he lost to Oyetola.

Meanwhile, the immediate past governor in a farewell statement to Osun residents, said his administration is leaving behind ₦14 billion cash in the state treasure.

He noted that his government had paid ₦97 billion of the debts it inherited from the administration of Rauf Aregbesola in 2018.

Oyetola added that the results of the last gubernatorial election as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) which favoured Senator Ademola Adeleke is already being challenged at the Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal.

See photos from the inauguration below: