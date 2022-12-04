Commissioner Kidnapped In Benue

The Benue State Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Mr Ekpe Ogbu, has been kidnapped.

He was kidnapped at the notorious Adankari Junction along the Otukpo-Ado Road at about 4 pm on Sunday.

The adviser on security matters to governor Samuel Ortom, Colonel Paul Hemba (retd), confirmed the abduction to Channels Television via the phone on Sunday night.

According to him, the Hilux van the victim was traveling in has been recovered by the Police in Otukpo, and rescue efforts have begun but no contact has been established with the kidnappers.

The Adankari Junction has become the black spot for kidnap activities with at least three records of kidnappings reported there.

Previously, a Reverend Father, a Professor of the Benue State University, and a local politician from Otobi have been kidnapped at the junction on different dates.

The victims, upon their release, said the kidnappers were armed herdsmen terrorising local communities and commuters who plight the route.