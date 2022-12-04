Advertisement

Commissioner Kidnapped In Benue

Updated December 4, 2022
Benue State Commissioner for Housing and Development, Mr Ekpe Ogbu, was abducted on Sunday, December 4, 2022

 

 

He was kidnapped at the notorious Adankari Junction along the Otukpo-Ado Road at about 4 pm on Sunday.

The adviser on security matters to governor Samuel Ortom, Colonel Paul Hemba (retd), confirmed the abduction to Channels Television via the phone on Sunday night.

According to him, the Hilux van the victim was traveling in has been recovered by the Police in Otukpo, and rescue efforts have begun but no contact has been established with the kidnappers.

The Adankari Junction has become the black spot for kidnap activities with at least three records of kidnappings reported there.

Previously, a Reverend Father, a Professor of the Benue State University, and a local politician from Otobi have been kidnapped at the junction on different dates.

The victims, upon their release, said the kidnappers were armed herdsmen terrorising local communities and commuters who plight the route.

A photo showing the map of Benue, a state in North-Central Nigeria.
An image showing the map of Benue, a state in North-Central Nigeria.

 



