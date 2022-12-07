Abia Doctors Threaten Indefinite Strike Thursday

Worried by the non-payment of salaries by the Abia State Government, the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) said it will commence an indefinite strike in the state on December 8.

This is contained in a communique issued by NMA’s Chairman, Dr Abali Isaiah, and Secretary, Dr Daniel Ekeleme, after meeting on Wednesday in Aba, the state’s commercial nerve.

The associated lamented that their colleagues working at the Abia State University Teaching Hospital (ABSUTH) and the Health Management Board (HMB) are being owed between 21 to 25 months and 13 months’ salary arrears respectively.

Noting that doctors are facing untold hardship, the NMA accused the state government of not showing any serious commitment to the course.

“Failure to meet the above-mentioned demands on or before 8th of December 2022 would force ALL Doctors in Federal, State, and private sectors in Abia State to proceed on total and indefinite strike,” the communique read.

“The ABSG should be held responsible for any medical mishap that may occur during the period of industrial disharmony.

“The 21 days Ultimatum given to ABSG to clear the aforementioned salary arrears is currently in its 17th day.”

See the full communique issued by the NMA in Abia State below: