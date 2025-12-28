VIDEO: 2027 Polls Will Be Smoother For Me – Gov Otti

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, is confident of his re-election, saying the 2027 election would be smoother for him than previous outings.

Speaking at the 2025 Aro Day event held in Arochukwu Local Government Area of the state, Otti said he is not afraid of the 2027 polls, as his administration’s achievements since taking charge of Abia State would give him a smoother ride.

The governor stated that he would not be selling promises to the people, but would only leverage what they are already seeing with their own eyes.

“Just like it happened in 2023, 2027 will even be smoother, I can assure you. Why am I so confident? I’m confident because in 2023, we were selling promises, but now there are one or two things we can point to,” he stated.

Otti emphasized that many people are already causing themselves stress over the 2027 polls, even though the election year is still far off.

“2027 is still far away, but a lot of people have started killing themselves before 2027 comes.

“We are not worried about 2027 because we have a mandate to deliver to our people in four years. We’ve done 30 months, so we still have a long way to go,” Otti stated.

In his remarks, the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, commended the Otti’s achievements, saying that even outside Abia and Nigeria, people have taken note of the great transformation of the last two years of Otti’s administration.

“I like to congratulate Dr. Otti for all the work he has done in Abia. I’m sure for those of you in Abia, nobody needs to tell you. But you will want to know that even outside Abia and outside Nigeria, everyone has taken note of the great transformation of the last two years.

“I will like to congratulate Governor Otti for his work and to pray that he will continue to deliver for the people. And, I’m proud to be a member of his international economic advisory Board (Council),” he stated.