Wike Reaffirms Support For Tinubu In Rivers, Warns Against Political Betrayal

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has reaffirmed his unwavering support for President Bola Tinubu, insisting that political agreements must be respected, while taking aim at what he described as opportunistic loyalty from some political actors in Rivers State.

Wike made the remarks during a visit to Rivers State, where he attended a public function and end-of-year thanksgiving service in Ochigba, Ahoada East Local Government Area.

The event, hosted by former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Chibudom Nwuche, drew top political figures and party stakeholders from across the state.

Addressing stakeholders after the event, the former Rivers State governor recalled that he and his supporters openly backed Tinubu during the 2023 presidential election at a time when doing so was politically risky in the state.

READ ALSO: They Couldn’t Sing ‘On Your Mandate’ When It Mattered, Wike Jabs New Tinubu Supporters

He emphasized that their support was driven by conviction rather than convenience, adding that loyalty shown when it mattered most should not be forgotten.

According to Wike, many who now publicly chant support for the President remained silent during the critical period before the election. He stressed that his political philosophy is rooted in consistency and in honouring agreements, warning that betrayal of political understandings often fuels instability.

From Ochigba, the minister proceeded to the Rivers State Assembly Quarters, where he was received by the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Martin Amaewhule. The Speaker thanked Wike for his continued support for the Assembly, describing his role as crucial in sustaining stability within the legislature.

Addressing the lawmakers, Wike commended them for adhering to the terms of an existing peace agreement in the state, but criticised what he described as external political interests seeking to benefit from Rivers State without regard for its people. He accused such actors of exploiting the state’s resources while fuelling internal divisions.

Wike also disclosed that active political engagements would resume from January next year, declaring that his camp would not shy away from political contestation.

He maintained that “agreement is agreement,” stressing that commitments made must be honoured, regardless of pressure or shifting political winds.

While the visit showcased ongoing political alliances, the minister’s comments also highlighted lingering fault lines within Rivers State politics, raising questions about whether the fragile peace currently holding can be sustained in the year ahead.