“The Law Has Spoken,” Wike Reacts To Appeal Court Judgment On PDP

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has described the judgment of the Court of Appeal on the national convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ibadan as a wake-up call and an opportunity for members of the party to look inward and salvage the situation in order to move forward.

Speaking at his residence in Abuja on Monday shortly after visiting the Kwali Area Council as part of his thank-you tour, Wike said anyone who truly loves the party should not take the matter to the Supreme Court, as doing so would only prolong the internal crisis within the party.

“We Have Fought, Let Us Now Drop Personal Interest,” the minister said.

“If you are a lover of the party, you will not go to the Supreme Court. But if that is what they want, we are always ready.”

On the PDP convention, Wike reiterated that March 29 and 30, the dates earlier announced by the caretaker committee, remain unchanged, with preparations already in top gear.

The FCT Minister further disclosed that approval has been secured to host the convention at the Velodrome of the National Stadium in Abuja.

“We have gotten the approval of the National Sports Commission to conduct the convention at the Velodrome. We have started preparing for it, and it will hold by the grace of God,” he added.

Channels Television reports that the Court of Appeal in Abuja on Monday dismissed an appeal by the PDP against the October 31 judgment by Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja restraining the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from recognising the outcome of the national convention planned by the party in Ibadan, Oyo State, on November 15 and 16.

In a unanimous judgment, a three-member panel of the appellate court resolved the four issues for determination against the PDP.

The court held that the appeal by the PDP was without merit and that the Federal High Court was right to have delivered the October 31 judgment and granted all the reliefs sought by the plaintiffs.

The Court of Appeal faulted the PDP’s claim that the trial court lacked jurisdiction to hear the case on the grounds that the issues involved were solely the internal affairs of the party.

The court also held that the plaintiffs had the locus standi (the right) to institute the suit to protect their democratic rights and that the PDP was not denied fair hearing, as it claimed in its appeal.

The court further awarded the sum of N2 million as costs against the PDP (Turaki group) for filing a frivolous appeal. The court will hear other Judgements and rulings of the party.