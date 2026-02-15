Motorist On Lagos Road Who Disobeys VIS Officer Will Be Arrested, Prosecuted, Ministry Warns

The Lagos State Ministry of Justice has faulted what it described as a “viral report of misrepresentation” of the judgment of the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, which affirmed an earlier ruling of the Federal High Court on the powers of Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIO) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

In a statement signed by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Lawal Pedro, SAN, on Sunday, the ministry said its attention was drawn to reports mischaracterising the appellate court’s decision, which upheld a ruling declaring the impounding or confiscation of vehicles and imposition of fines by VIO officials in the FCT illegal.

It recalled that Justice Evelyn Maha of the Federal High Court, Abuja, had held in 2025 that the respondents in the suit which included the Director of Road Transport; the Team Leader, the Area Commander Jabi; as well as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) “are not empowered by any law or statute to stop, impound or confiscate vehicles and/or impose fines on motorists.”

It said that the court consequently restrained the VIO from carrying out such actions in Abuja.

According to the ministry, both courts based their decisions on the “absence of statutory power” conferred on the respondents under laws applicable in the FCT.

While acknowledging the validity of the rulings, the Lagos State Government stressed that “the judgment, though binding, is not of general application or of nationwide effect in Nigeria.”

It further clarified that “only parties to the suit and any state that has no statute on VIO, like FCT Abuja, are bound by the judgments,” noting that Nigeria operates a federal system of government with clearly defined legislative powers between federal and state authorities.

The statement emphasised that vehicle inspection and traffic management fall within residual matters for states and that Lagos has its own statutory framework regulating such activities.

VIS ‘Has Enabling Provisions’

It said that, unlike the FCT, Lagos State has enabling provisions under its transport laws establishing the Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS) and defining its enforcement powers.

The ministry maintained that “the process and procedure of the enforcement of the power of the VIS officers on Lagos roads are in accordance with the law and not unlawful or unconstitutional.”

It, therefore, advised members of the public “not to be misled by the misrepresentation of the judgments of both the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal,” and to cooperate with VIS officers to avoid sanctions.

“The Lagos State Government will continue to ensure that all transport and traffic enforcement activities on Lagos roads are conducted strictly in accordance with the laws and Regulations, with civility, decorum, and respect to road users.

“Therefore, any motorist on Lagos roads who disobeys or assaults a VIS officer in Lagos State in the course of performance of his statutory duty will be subject to arrest and prosecution by this Ministry,” it added.