Wike Confirms Appointment Of 1,659 FCTA Workers

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has approved the confirmation of appointment for 1,659 staff of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

The confirmed staff were among 2,281 candidates who sat for the confirmation examination conducted by the FCT Civil Service Commission on February 28, 2026.

In a statement on Sunday, the Senior Special Assistant to the Minister on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, quoted the Chairman of the FCT Civil Service Commission, Emeka Ezeh, as saying that some of the workers had been employed as far back as 2016 and 2019.

“2,512 candidates were invited to present themselves for the confirmation examination, but only 2,281 turned up. A total of 224 officers were absent, fuelling suspicion that they could be ghost workers.

“Some of the workers who sat for the confirmation were employed as far back as 2016 and 2019, while others were employed shortly before Wike assumed office in August 2023,” Ezeh said.

The FCT Civil Service Commission has also concluded plans to conduct both the 2025 and 2026 promotions, as approved by the minister.