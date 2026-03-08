IWD: Otu, Sani Hail Women’s Contribution To Nation-Building

The Governor of Cross River State, Bassey Otu, has paid glowing tribute to the women of the state as the world commemorates International Women’s Day, applauding their resilience, enterprise, and invaluable contributions to the state’s social and economic development.

In a message issued by his Chief Press Secretary and Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Linus Obogo, marking the global celebration, Governor Otu described Cross River women as “the steady pillars upon which the state’s prosperity and social harmony rest”.

“Our women embody courage, creativity, and remarkable endurance,” the governor said.

“Across our farms, markets, schools, industries, and public institutions, Cross River women continue to shape the destiny of our state with diligence, intelligence, and an unwavering commitment to progress.”

Governor Otu noted that his administration has deliberately prioritised policies and programmes designed to strengthen women’s participation in agriculture, entrepreneurship, education, technology, and other emerging economic sectors.

“We believe strongly that empowering women is not merely a social imperative; it is an economic strategy,” he said.

“When women thrive, families prosper, communities grow stronger, and the entire economy expands.”

The governor also highlighted the growing recognition of Cross River’s efforts in gender-responsive development, citing the latest State of Women’s Economic Empowerment report released by BudgIT, which ranks the state among Nigeria’s leading performers in policies that promote women’s economic inclusion.

“This acknowledgement reinforces the direction we have taken as a government,” Otu stated.

“Our deliberate investments in agriculture, education, innovation, and the creative economy are designed to ensure that women are not left behind in the evolving landscape of economic opportunity.”

He emphasised that Cross River’s strong performance in sectors such as agriculture and emerging industries reflects the determination of the administration to place women at the heart of the state’s development agenda.

“Our policies are intentionally structured to open doors for women,” the governor explained.

“From access to land and agricultural value chains to opportunities in technology, entrepreneurship and creative industries, we are building pathways for women to realise their full economic potential.”

Governor Otu saluted the enduring strength and achievements of women across the state, assuring them of continued support from his administration.

“On this International Women’s Day, I salute every Cross River woman—farmers, traders, professionals, artisans, innovators, and community leaders,” he said.

“Your strength inspires our collective progress, and this administration will continue to champion policies that recognise your worth, amplify your voice, and expand the opportunities available to you.”

READ ALSO: [IWD] Akpabio Celebrates Nigerian Women, Hails Their Resilience, Sacrifices

Uba Sani Promises Better Opportunities

Meanwhile, the governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to empowering women and expanding opportunities for their participation in governance and economic development.

In a message to mark International Women’s Day 2026, the governor joined residents of the state and the global community in celebrating the strength, resilience, creativity, and enduring contributions of women to societal progress.

Sani noted that women across generations have continued to shape communities through courage and determination, often driving social change while inspiring hope for a better future.

Reflecting on the 2026 theme, “Give to Gain”, the governor said the message highlights the importance of investing in women and girls through education, leadership opportunities, economic empowerment, and social inclusion.

According to him, societies that deliberately support women stand to benefit from stronger families, more vibrant institutions, economic growth, and greater social stability.

The governor stated that the government of Kaduna State has been translating this principle into action by implementing policies and programmes that promote inclusion, protect the rights of women and girls, and support women-focused initiatives.

“Our administration continues to expand opportunities for women across governance, enterprise, and community development,” he said, adding that efforts are being made to dismantle long-standing barriers limiting women’s participation in public and economic life.

Sani also highlighted the growing presence of women in key leadership positions within the state government and public institutions, describing their contributions as vital to building a more inclusive and prosperous society.

He urged citizens to use the occasion of International Women’s Day to renew their commitment to creating a future where every woman and girl can realise her full potential.

The governor emphasised that by providing women with the opportunities, respect, and support they deserve, both the state and the nation stand to gain significantly.