2027 Polls: No Northerner Has Business Contesting For Presidency – Fintiri

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, has shown support for rotational presidency ahead of the 2027 polls, saying that no northerner has any business joining the race.

The Governor, who recently defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC), made the submission on Tuesday while speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.

He explained that although anybody can vie for any political office, the southern region should retain the presidency in the interest of fairness and unity of the country.

“There is no business of anybody in the north to do with the presidency at the moment. It is the turn of the south; they should complete their eight years, if we are really serious about this country. It should rotate so that we will all be brother’s keepers,” the governor said.

Among key contenders for the nation’s number 1 office is former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who was the PDP flagbearer in the 2023 polls.

The 79-year-old Adamawa State-born politician has since dumped the PDP for the coalition African Democratic Congress (ADC) to achieve his long-time ambition.

But the governor specifically canvassed support for the current President and former Lagos State governor, Bola Tinubu, who has been endorsed by this party, APC.

“What else do we want as a state? We won’t force anybody to be a presidential candidate, which means we will continue to support our people to play local politics.

“Everybody knows we are organized, and if we push further, we can still win elections. But who is that person who has come out to say he wants to contest for the presidential election in the PDP? We have seen none for now.

Good Relationship With Atiku?

When asked if he has maintained a good relationship with the Waziri of Adamawa, Fintiri replied in the affirmative.

He explained that despite aligning with the ruling APC, there is no strained communication with the former VP as a result of political differences.

“I still have, there is nothing that has gone bad. It is just that everybody has taken their political ways. I am today in APC, they are in another party.”

According to the governor, the stability of this nation matters in the polity of Nigeria.

“It is still the turn of the south to complete. A northerner has no business at the moment to vie for the office of the President.

“If there is no other candidate, we should support Bola Tinubu GCFR to complete his tenure. After all, he has done so much. He initiated good policies that are working, that are showing us light at the end of the tunnel,” he added.