Lagos Museum Becomes Bank of America Project Beneficiary 

The National Museum Lagos has been selected as a beneficiary of the Bank of America Arts Conservation Project 2022 and is among 19 major global art conservation projects to be selected.

Funding from the grant is expected to be used to restore 350 Igbo-Ukwu bronze objects. This grant is the first-ever funding received for the conservation of the Igbo-Ukwu bronzes.

In a statement, the Nigerian National Museum said the grant will enable it to conduct a structural analysis, consolidation and full conservation and treatment of a total of 350 culturally significant objects of Igbo-Ukwu origin in its

collection, beginning with a selection of 150 Igbo-Ukwu bronze objects.

The conservation process will take approximately 8 months on site at the National Museum and will involve support from an expert conservator.

“The grant which is about 40,000USD provides an avenue for proper and adequate conservation of Igbo-Ukwu objects, especially some that are already corroded and needs to be restored. It allows the National Commission for Museums and Monuments the opportunity to exhibit objects in their best states for public education and enlightenment.” said Abba Isa Tijani, Director-General of the National Commission for Museums and Monuments in Nigeria.

“Through the Art Conservation Project, we have an opportunity to shine a light on the perpetual need for conservation and preservation. Our support helps ensure that future generations can celebrate and enjoy these historic works of art for years to come.” said Brian Siegel, global arts and heritage executive at Bank of America.