Lagos Shuts Event Centre As Fun Seeker Gets Electrocuted

The Lagos State Government on Monday shut the Kiddies section of Wonderland Lagos after a fun seeker was electrocuted at the event venue.

The Director General of the Lagos State Safety Commission, Lanre Mojola said in a statement that the intervention has become imperative to prevent further exposure of attendees particularly kids at the venue to prevent accidents that can lead to injuries and fatalities.

Mojola further disclosed that the event venue owner, Ezekiel Adamu had refused to implement safety measures prescribed by the Commission despite several meetings at the onset of the project following an initial safety inspection exercise carried out on the venue to deliberate on safety infractions observed within the facility.

“It has however become urgent and pertinent to shut down the facility until all infractions are corrected to prevent users from further exposure to risk especially children and to also ensure that other lined up event are safe for Lagos residents.

“No individual or institution is bigger than the State,” the statement noted, adding that the Commission will continually ensure the safety of Lagosians as they go about enjoying the festive season.

He further sounded a note of warning to facilities in Lagos that are not in compliance with the State Safety guidelines on events and urged residents to socialise responsibly.