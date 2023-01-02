Ohakim Escapes As Gunmen Attack Convoy, Kill Four In Imo

Former Governor of Imo State Ikedi Ohakim escaped death by the whiskers on Monday evening, following an attack on his convoy by gunmen that claimed the lives of four of his police orderlies.

Confirming the incident to Channels Television, Ohakim said the incident happened around 4:30 pm around Ori-Agu axis in Ehime Mbano Local Government Area (LGA) of the state while on his way from his hometown back to Owerri, the state capital, in company with his daughter and son.

He added that the gunmen struck “from nowhere,” attacking his convoy and killing four members of his security team who rode inside the escort vehicle behind his official car while he was able to escape in his own vehicle due to the swiftness of his driver.

Efforts to reach the Imo State Police Command spokesperson, Mike Abattam for a reaction to the incident proved abortive.