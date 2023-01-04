Ex-Minister Loses Traditional Title For ‘Disrespecting’ Bauchi Gov

Former Minister of Special Duties, Alhaji (Dr) Muhammadu Bello Kirfi, has lost his title for allegedly disrespecting Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed.

The Bauchi Emirate Council which removed the elder statesman as Council Member and stripped him of the traditional title of Wazirin Bauchi also accused him of disloyalty.

The letter of removal was signed by the Council Secretary, Alhaji Shehu Mudi Muhammad, dated January 3, 2023.

“I am directed to refer to a letter received from the Ministry of Local Government Affairs of reference No: MLG/LG/S/72/T dated 30th December, 2022. The content of the said letter indicated your disloyalty and disrespect to the Executive Governor of the State and the government. It therefore directed for your removal with immediate effect (sic),” the letter read in part.

“In view of the above, you are hereby removed from office as Wazirin Bauchi and also as a Council Member of Bauchi Emirate. I wish you the best in all your future endeavours.”

This is not the first time Kirfi would be suspended by the Council.

In 2017, Kirfi was suspended as the Wazirin Bauchi by the Emir of Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu. He was subsequently reinstated by Governor Mohammed who presented the letter of reinstatement at Kirfi’s residence in Bauchi on August 5, 2022.

Kirfi served as Minister of State for Foreign Affairs under President Shehu Shagari and also Minister of Special Duties during the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Commissioner Resigns

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner for Cooperatives and SMEs Development, Hajiya Asma’u Kirfi has resigned less than 24 hours after her father, Alhaji Bello Kirfi was stripped of his traditional title of Wazirin Bauchi and removed as a council member by the Bauchi State Emirate Council for disrespecting the governor.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Local Government Affairs, Harsanu Guyaba has also resigned from his position.

Both tendered their resignations without stating any reasons for doing so.