Gov Mohammed Chairs Bauchi PDP Committee On 2027 Polls

The Peoples Democratic Party in Bauchi State has constituted a high-powered committee under the chairmanship of Governor Bala Mohammed to urgently provide direction and chart a way forward for the party and its aspirants ahead of the 2027 general elections.

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Speaking to journalists shortly after an expanded stakeholders’ engagement meeting held behind closed doors at the Government House, Bauchi, the Chairman of the PDP in Bauchi State, Samaila Burga, disclosed that the decision was a major outcome of the meeting, particularly in light of the internal rancour that has affected the party at the national level.

“The meeting was designed specifically for us to have a stand on the primaries that are coming up and the position of our people in the coming 2027 general elections,” he said.

Burga stated that the committee, which comprises high-level stakeholders from all the local government areas of the state, had been given one week to complete its assignment and present its position.

“A committee was set up under the leadership of His Excellency, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, to look at all the dos and don’ts that are supposed to be in place to have a smooth contest come 2027.

“Some of the mandates of the committee are to look critically at all the possibilities of making sure there is sustainability in government, there is sustainability in our own assemblies, from the national down to the state. We have to make sure we field candidates and win,” Burga added.

The development comes as the national convention of the Abdulrahman Mohammed-led caretaker committee of the PDP was being held in Abuja on Sunday.

The convention at the velodrome of the Moshood Abiola Stadium has in attendance the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, among others.