Gov Mohammed Orders Probe Into Farmer-Herder Clash That Killed Seven In Bauchi

The Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, has constituted an Administrative Committee of Inquiry to investigate the causes of the farmer-herder clash in Darazo that claimed more than seven lives this week.

Governor Mohammed said those responsible for the violence must be identified and brought to justice.

He gave the directive during a visit on Friday to the Lanzai community in the Darazo Local Government Area to commiserate with victims of the recent communal clash between the Lanzai and Dosho communities.

Warning residents against taking the law into their own hands, the governor described the incident as unfortunate and unacceptable, noting that lives were lost and property destroyed in a conflict involving people from the same ethnic and religious background.

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He also directed security agencies to maintain a strong presence in the affected communities while the government works to restore lasting peace.

Governor Mohammed further announced the donation of relief materials to victims and called on traditional rulers, family heads, and community leaders to promote dialogue and peaceful coexistence.

Speaking during the visit, the Bauchi State Commissioner of Police, CP Sani Aliyu-Omolori, said the clash could have been prevented through stronger cooperation between security agencies and community stakeholders.

The police commissioner disclosed that security operatives had restored calm to the area and would sustain deployments until normalcy was fully restored.