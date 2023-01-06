2023: Tinubu Meets Youths, Pledges Economic Recovery

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has pledged economic recovery if he is elected as Nigeria’s president.

Tinubu made the pledge on Friday while addressing APC supporters in Abuja during a National Youth TownHall meeting.

Speaking on the theme, “Nigeria 2023: Setting the Youths Agenda,” the former Lagos State Governor said his administration will create an enabling environment that would unlock the creative abilities of Nigerian youths.

“As your accepted candidate with a renewed hope to give you today, tomorrow, and the day after, then the inheritance is yours,” he stated.

“Mine is to teach a little bit about the foundation I inherited, to build that foundation, break our economic recovery to immediate, medium-term, and long-term for you to inherit.”

Governor of Kogi State and National Youth Coordinator of the campaign, Yahaya Bello, said the youths would stand by Asíwájú because he had demonstrated his love for youths by lifting many of them to be leaders in Nigeria today.

Tinubu has been wooing the Nigerian youths to his side as the young populace is largely most of the dominant votes for the February 25 presidential poll.

His meeting with the youths came days after former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s endorsement of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi for the nation’s top job.

Obasanjo while backing the ex-Anambra governor, said he has an edge over other presidential candidates.

“None of the contestants is a saint but when one compares their character, antecedent, their understanding, knowledge, discipline, and vitality that they can bring to bear and the great efforts required to stay focused on the job, particularly looking at where the country is today and with the experience on the job that I personally had, Peter Obi as a mentee has an edge,” the former Nigerian leader had said.

But an angry Tinubu fired back, saying Obasanjo is “jealous” of his achievements. He added that the former President’s endorsement of Obi won’t work or make any difference in the outcome of the election in the next couple of weeks.

Tinubu recalled that as Lagos governor from 1999 to 2007, whilst Obasanjo was President, he “punished” him and millions of residents of Lagos by allegedly withholding local government funds that belonged to the nation’s commercial nerve centre.