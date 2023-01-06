Borno Is 90% Safe, Zulum Assures Voters

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has given assurance that the state is 90 percent secure and safe, before, during and after the general elections in less than 50 days.

Zulum gave the assurance on Friday after a private visit to President Muhammadu Buhari in his office.

Speaking to State House Correspondents, the governor further assured those afraid to collect their permanent voter cards (PVCs) because of insecurity that the people of Borno State voted during the 2015 and 2019 elections when the security situation was more dire.

According to him, the situation has recorded a “remarkable” over 90 percent improvement since then and eligible voters can prepare to cast their votes on Election Day.

This assurance comes weeks after the November 2022 attack on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign train in Maiduguri, the state capital.