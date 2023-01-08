NRC Debunks Shutdown Of Edo Train Station After Passengers’ Kidnap

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has dismissed reports of the suspension of train services on the Itakpe-Warri axis following an attack by gunmen on Ekehen Train Station in the Igbuebem Local Government Area (LGA) of Edo State.

The Managing Director of NRC, Fidet Okhiria, told Channels Television via telephone that the train services have not been suspended, contrary to reports making the rounds.

He confirmed that there was an attack which the police and the NRC are currently looking into, but said the incident has not disrupted operations at the station.

“As I speak to you now, a train is running,” Okhiria said, adding that the railway corporation is putting in place measures to ensure the safety of passengers.

The police command in Edo State on Sunday had confirmed that suspected herdsmen stormed the station and kidnapped scores of passengers waiting to board a train to Warri, Delta State.

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, Chidi Nwabuzor, while confirming the incident, said the assault which took place on Saturday evening, left many persons injured.

According to the Police, the abductors, armed with AK-47 rifles, invaded the train station and shot indiscriminately into the air before abducting scores of intending travellers into the bush.