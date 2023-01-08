Scores Kidnapped, Many Injured As Suspected Herdsmen Attack Train Station In Edo

Police authorities in Edo State say scores have been kidnapped after some herdersmen attacked passengers waiting to board a train from the Igueben station in Igueben Local Government Area of Edo State to Warri, in Delta State.

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, Chidi Nwabuzor, while confirming the incident said the assault which took place on Saturday evening, left many persons injured.

According to the Police, the abductors, armed with AK 47, invaded the train station and shot sporadically into the air before abducting scores of intending travellers into the bush.

The police while noting that many of the passengers sustained bullet wounds, assured Nigerians that operatives are on the trail of the abductors with an aim to rescue the kidnap victims herded into the thickets.

“This is to inform the gentlemen of the press that today, 7th of January, 2023, at about 1600hrs, unspecified number of herdsmen armed with AK 47 riffles attacked the train station at Igueben, Edo State, and kidnapped unspecified number of passengers, who were waiting to board the train to Warri.

“The kidnappers, who shot sporadically into the air before kidnapping some passengers, left some persons with bullet wounds. The Area Commander Irrua, DPO Igueben Division and men, have visited the scene of the crime with members of the Edo State Security Network, local vigilantes, and hunters with a view to protecting the lives and property of the remaining passengers,” the statement read.

According to Mr Nwabuzor, bush combing operations have commenced in order to rescue the victims and arrest the fleeing kidnappers.

The police image maker said further developments will be communicated to keep Nigerians abreast of the situation.