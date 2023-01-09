Former Adamawa Governor Bindow Dumps APC For PDP 

The immediate past Governor of Adamawa State Senator Jibrilla Bindow has pitched his tent with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and is now backing Governor Umaru Fintiri’s re-election bid.

The former governor, who is a former member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), made this known to Governor Fintiri through a delegation of 250 leaders of his support groups.

Speaking at the Banquet Hall, Government House, Yola on Monday, the leader of the delegation Abdullahi Bakari said the visit is on the directive of their principal.

According to the leader, the former governor has asked them to convey his appreciation to Governor Fintiri for ensuring the completion of projects he inherited across the state.

They are also throwing their weight behind former Vice President Atiku Abubakar who they say has been a leader to them over the years and therefore needs their support for his presidential bid.