PHOTOS: Peter Obi Holds Town Hall With UNN Students

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi on Thursday, held a town hall with students at the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) in Enugu, South-East Nigeria.

The town hall was part of activities for his campaign rally in Enugu on Thursday.

The former Anambra State governor, a UNN alumnus, said he was honoured to return to the school.

“It is an honour to return to the University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus, and to participate in the UNN business school Students/Stakeholders interactive session, and rub minds on some fundamental issues germane to the future of Nigeria,” Obi tweeted.

The main rally in the state is expected to hold later in the day at the Michael Okpara Square, Independence Layout, Enugu.

One of Obi’s contenders, Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, campaigned in Enugu on Wednesday.

See more photos of Obi’s interaction with UNN students on Thursday: