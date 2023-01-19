2023: Atiku Storms Ibadan For Campaign

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar has arrived in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital for the party’s presidential campaign.

He arrived at about 12:00 noon and was accompanied by members of the PDP National Working Committee and the Presidential Campaign Council.

I just landed in Ibadan for what promises to be a historic political rally. -AA #RecoverSouthWestWithPDP pic.twitter.com/MrGmYyNPDX Advertisement — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) January 19, 2023

The campaign team was received by some officials and members of the party in the state.

However, the Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde – who is a member of the PDP G5 at loggerheads with the party’s leadership – did not show up at the airport.