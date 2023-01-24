 US To Support Nigeria’s Digital Transformation

The United States Government is committed to supporting programs that provide Nigerian youth with quality technological learning opportunities.

This is according to the Consul-General at the Consulate General in Lagos State, Will Stevens, who spoke during the official opening of the Digital Expert Academy in Lagos on Monday.

Speaking on the theme “Technology as an Enabler and Tool for Empowerment,” Stevens highlighted the importance of tech skills to Nigeria’s future prosperity and economic competitiveness.

According to him, the President Joe Biden administration’s US Strategy Toward Sub-Saharan Africa aims to drive digital transformation and foster a digital ecosystem built on open, interoperable, reliable, and secure internet and information and communication technology.

“This initiative is investing in some of Nigeria’s richest resources – its young people. We hope that by developing local talent in tech fields, we help accelerate medium and long-term growth in Nigeria’s and indeed Africa’s digital economy,” Stevens said.

On his part, the Chairman, 21st Century Technologies Group, Wale Ajisebutu, explained that the Digital Expert Academy will help bridge the gap between youth and employers by better connecting young people with the changing needs of the private sector and the skills needed to succeed in the digital economy.

Noting that the academy will partner with leading American tech companies such as Microsoft and Oracle to provide trainees with world-class learning opportunities, he said it is open to youth who are at least 18 years of age with a minimum of a high school diploma.

Present at the event were representatives from leading American tech companies, and Nigerian technology and business leaders.