PDP Crisis: You Want To Deal With Me But You Can’t Win Election, Says Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has dismissed threats by some politicians who allegedly promised to deal with him upon winning the forthcoming presidential election.

Wike’s comments may not be unrelated to a warning issued last month by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign organisation to the Rivers governor and four others in the party.

The governors otherwise known as the G5 or Integrity Group broke ranks in the wake of the May 2022 presidential primary that produced former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

This later prompted a response from the campaign’s Director General, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, who said the party will “explore lawful avenues to bring any of its erring members to book”.

However, Wike said his "political crime" in the eyes of his detractors seems to be his insistence on equity, fairness and justice to be practised within the party, which they consider as too tough a demand to satisfy. The governor spoke on Wednesday at Community Secondary School 1 in Mogho Town, venue of the campaign flag-off rally by the Rivers State PDP Campaign Council in Gokana Local Government Area (LGA). In a statement by the governor's Special Assistant on Media to the Rivers State governor, Kelvin Ebiri, Wike described such threats as laughable.

According to him, those threatening him will never win at the poll and will not have such an opportunity to carry out their alleged scheme.

“Most of you have watched on YouTube where they said they will deal with me when they win. You can’t win. You’ve not won, you are threatening to deal with some people. Will God allow you?” he asked.

Wike insisted that he is a strong proponent of the principal of equity, fairness and justice because, to him, it is apparently the best way to foster inclusivity in the PDP.

“All of them planning and saying they will deal with us, they’ve not been born. I dare them, let them try it,” he said.

The governor told Gokana residents to be proud of their nativity and being citizens of Rivers State, adding that no person can ever intimidate the state because it will never play second fiddle in Nigeria.

He also advised the people to get their permanent voter cards (PVCs) that will be used to “punish haters of Rivers State.”

